990 Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 59.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 105.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $90.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

