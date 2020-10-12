Exane Derivatives Has $87,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2,377.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $145,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,033.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

