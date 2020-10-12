Exane Derivatives Buys 3,798 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Atreca were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 142.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 26,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 136.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCEL. BidaskClub raised Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $14.96 on Monday. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $538.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $132,696.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,227.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $451,227. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

