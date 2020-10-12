Exane Derivatives Buys 2,222 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

