Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lazard by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 101,232 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.68. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,049,969.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

