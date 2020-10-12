Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 22,443 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,443 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $84.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,599,018. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.