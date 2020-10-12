Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Position Trimmed by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nomura raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

HLT stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 761.42, a PEG ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

