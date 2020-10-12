Comparing Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) & Harley-Davidson (OTCMKTS:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Curtiss Motorcycles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.36 billion 0.80 $423.64 million $3.36 8.34 Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harley-Davidson and Curtiss Motorcycles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 0 8 9 0 2.53 Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus target price of $31.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Curtiss Motorcycles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 1.72% 9.55% 1.46% Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson brand to third-party financial institutions. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

