Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) vs. Marine Petroleum Trust (OTCMKTS:MARPS) Head-To-Head Survey

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $790,000.00 9.49 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 1.02 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Marine Petroleum Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marine Petroleum Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 72.96% 60.74% 60.74% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Risk & Volatility

Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees. The Trust distributes all income, after paying its liabilities and obligations, to the unit holders during the months of March, June, September and December each year. The Trust’s subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation (MPC), holds title to interests in properties subject to the Trust’s interests that are situated offshore of Louisiana. MPC is engaged in the administration and collection of royalties. As of June 30, 2016, MPC held an overriding royalty interest equal to 0.75% of the value at the well of any oil, natural gas, or other minerals produced and sold from the leases. All aspects of MPC’s operations are conducted by third parties.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

