Head-To-Head Survey: RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) versus Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO)

Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ambow Education and RYB Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambow Education 0 0 0 0 N/A RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambow Education and RYB Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education $83.87 million 0.95 -$14.36 million N/A N/A RYB Education $182.28 million 0.45 -$2.43 million $0.05 57.80

RYB Education has higher revenue and earnings than Ambow Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ambow Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambow Education and RYB Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education -13.44% -38.82% -6.27% RYB Education -34.11% -45.77% -12.58%

Risk & Volatility

Ambow Education has a beta of -15.03, indicating that its stock price is 1,603% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYB Education has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RYB Education beats Ambow Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs. The CP&CE Programs segment operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its web-based applications. This segment also offers educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instructions for K-12 level students; career enhancement services and products focusing on improving educational opportunities for primary and advanced degree school students, and employment opportunities for university graduates; and outbound and in-house management trainings for corporate clients. In addition, this segment provides students with training for professional skills, such as case studies, job environment simulation, and technical skills; soft skills, including time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques; and intellectualized operational services to corporate clients, colleges, and universities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 60 centers and schools comprising 3 K-12 schools, 25 tutoring centers, 26 training offices, 5 career enhancement centers, and 1 career enhancement college. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and alliance participants, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 85 directly operated and 210 franchise kindergartens; and 953 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

