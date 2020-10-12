Brokerages Anticipate Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 190.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBPH opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.