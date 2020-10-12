Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.63 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $6.49 on Monday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

