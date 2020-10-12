Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.56). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million.

RKDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

