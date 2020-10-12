Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.83. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

