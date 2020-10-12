$0.75 EPS Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.56. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.53.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $179,050,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,538 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,070,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after purchasing an additional 856,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,088.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,952,000 after buying an additional 835,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

