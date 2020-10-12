Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) & Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Financial Comparison

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Newell Brands alerts:

This table compares Newell Brands and Fuling Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -11.39% 16.20% 4.38% Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newell Brands and Fuling Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fuling Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and Fuling Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.79 $106.60 million $1.70 10.59 Fuling Global $151.11 million 0.24 $15.02 million N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global.

Volatility and Risk

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuling Global has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Fuling Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic and paper foodservice products. The company operates through Packaging, Serviceware, and Napkins and Other Disposables segments. It offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastic and paper products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through dealers, wholesalers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company operates in the United States, Europe, Canada, China, and internationally. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.