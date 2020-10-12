Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) & Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytokinetics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $26.87 million 40.04 -$121.69 million ($2.11) -7.23 Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$55.23 million ($3.50) -2.03

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 0 7 1 3.13 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cytokinetics presently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 150.66%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.36%. Given Cytokinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytokinetics is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.67, indicating that its stock price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cytokinetics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -751.39% N/A -58.12% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.53% -52.15%

Summary

Cytokinetics beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure; and reldesemtiv, a novel fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The company also develops reldesemtiv that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials in elderly subjects with limited mobility. In addition, it develops CK-3773274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; and AMG 594, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has strategic alliances with Amgen Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. Cytokinetics, Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

