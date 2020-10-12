Comparing China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) & KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (NYSE:KLMR)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H -8.38% -10.69% -2.56% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $17.18 billion 0.42 $461.88 million $1.49 14.81 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.04 $501.76 million N/A N/A

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H.

Volatility & Risk

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 1 1 1 0 2.00 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

