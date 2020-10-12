LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $126.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $131.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,007. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.