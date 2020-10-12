Financial Contrast: Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) & Franco Nevada (NASDAQ:FNV)

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franco Nevada and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco Nevada $844.10 million 31.83 $344.10 million $1.82 77.46 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -28.70

Franco Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franco Nevada and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco Nevada 1 5 4 0 2.30 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $163.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Franco Nevada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Franco Nevada has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franco Nevada and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco Nevada 22.64% 8.30% 7.98% Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Franco Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

