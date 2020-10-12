TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after acquiring an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,074,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

