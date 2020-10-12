Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.88.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $284.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $295.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

