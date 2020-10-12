Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) versus Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Daiwa Securities Group and Clinigen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clinigen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Clinigen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $6.17 billion 1.16 $555.19 million N/A N/A Clinigen Group $635.82 million 1.62 $17.27 million $0.81 10.37

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group.

Volatility and Risk

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Daiwa Securities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Clinigen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 9.99% 3.64% 0.20% Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Clinigen Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 162 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The Wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in loans, private equity, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

