Head to Head Analysis: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) & First Physicians Capital Group (NYSE:FPCG)

First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get First Physicians Capital Group alerts:

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Tenet Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tenet Healthcare $18.48 billion 0.16 -$232.00 million $2.68 10.62

First Physicians Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenet Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Physicians Capital Group and Tenet Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Healthcare 1 4 5 0 2.40

Tenet Healthcare has a consensus price target of $28.82, indicating a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Risk and Volatility

First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -14.51, meaning that its share price is 1,551% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Tenet Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Tenet Healthcare -0.28% 82.35% 1.79%

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats First Physicians Capital Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Physicians Capital Group Company Profile

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, and ancillary healthcare and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers hospital administration, billing and revenue cycle management, insurance, and medical supplies services, as well as finance, accounting, and tax services. It also provides physician and nurse staffing services, as well as administrative staffing, including hospital administrator, billing and coding, and non-healthcare provider personnel; and ancillary healthcare and IT services comprising electronic health and medical records solutions, radiology and diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, emergency room care, and physical therapy and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company invests in, manages, and develops properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services consisting of critical access and physician-owned hospitals; federally and state-funded medical clinics; outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient surgical centers, and ancillary services facilities; medical office buildings; and medical equipment, such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and surgical equipment. Further, it owns a medical clinic in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Tri-Isthmus Group, Inc. and changed its name to First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. in September 2009. First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical, off-campus emergency, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 65 hospitals, 24 surgical hospitals, and approximately 159 outpatient centers, as well as 260 ambulatory surgery, 39 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Physicians Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Physicians Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.