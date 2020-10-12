Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 64,707 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,707 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 655.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,486 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after buying an additional 3,263,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

NYSE:HST opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.