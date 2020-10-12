Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 16,495 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 69.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $116.45.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

