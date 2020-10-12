Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 16,320 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,320 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

NYSE:BK opened at $37.70 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

