The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 131,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,063 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.21.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

