Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 56 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective (up previously from $1,282.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,173.83.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,281.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,272.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,048.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.29, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

