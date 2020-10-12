Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 10,026 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $154.28 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $123.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

