Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $702,000 Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 56.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Centene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after buying an additional 3,024,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Centene by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,043 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,843,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,587,000 after purchasing an additional 261,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

