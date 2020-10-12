Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,378,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 51.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE NNN opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

