Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $617,000 Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Masco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.47 on Monday. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

