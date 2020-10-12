Simon Patterson Purchases 70,423 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Simon Patterson bought 70,423 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148,592.53 ($194,162.46).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 219.60 ($2.87) on Monday. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.33 ($3.70).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

