Insider Buying: Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) Director Acquires C$69,375.00 in Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) Director Harold James (Jim) Megann acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031,000 shares in the company, valued at C$953,675.
CVE TORR opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. Torrent Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10.
About Torrent Capital
