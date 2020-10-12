Insider Buying: Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) Director Acquires C$69,375.00 in Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) Director Harold James (Jim) Megann acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031,000 shares in the company, valued at C$953,675.

CVE TORR opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. Torrent Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

