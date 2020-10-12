-$0.02 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Bandwidth reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,273,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 220,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $178.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $188.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

