Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.36. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $76,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

