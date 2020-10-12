Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $430.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

