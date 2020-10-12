Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

