$2.73 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.57 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.08.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $327.47 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.30 and a 200-day moving average of $313.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.