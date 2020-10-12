Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report ($1.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the lowest is ($2.05). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($6.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Shares of ASND opened at $160.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.92 and a 52-week high of $166.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $2,144,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

