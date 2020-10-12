McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $151.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.10. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

