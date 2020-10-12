Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $777,000 Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $175.45 on Monday. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

