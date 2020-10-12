Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,516 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in UDR by 1.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of UDR opened at $35.47 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

