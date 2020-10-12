Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

