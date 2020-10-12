Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 375 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $378,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after buying an additional 333,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Workday by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 257,153 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

WDAY opened at $225.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $81,488,527 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

