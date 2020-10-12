Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,205 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Baidu by 305.2% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $21,204,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 628,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,388,000 after acquiring an additional 257,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $126.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.33. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

