Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $857,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after acquiring an additional 112,494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after purchasing an additional 427,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,308,000 after buying an additional 2,322,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $103.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.21.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

