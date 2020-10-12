Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 16,840 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of YUM opened at $95.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $115.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.