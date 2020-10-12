Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $92.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

